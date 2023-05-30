Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Stoltenberg visits Oslo for meeting of NATO foreign ministers

NATO's informal meeting of foreign ministers is scheduled to start in Oslo on Tuesday. The meeting will take place over two days.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will meet Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as well as Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

Stoltenberg and Støre will hold a joint press conference after the meeting at 6pm at the Prime Minister's office in Oslo.

King Harald will also receive Stoltenberg for an audience early in the day.

Nordland Line reopens for traffic

The Nordland Line (Nordlandsbanen) is open to traffic again between Trofors and Mosjøen. The section was closed after a landslide on Sunday.

"The traffic is moving again, but you still have to expect delays and adjustments," Bane Nor reported early Tuesday morning.

At the same time, Bane Nor announced that delays should be expected on the train route between Oslo S and the Nationaltheatret station due to a signal error.

Number of Norwegians visiting GPs due to psychological problems on the rise

The number of consultations with GPs in Norway relating to mental illness or psychological problems has increased by over 40 percent in the last ten years.

Last year, there were 1,849,672 consultations with GPs regarding mental illness or similar problems. This is a decrease from the coronavirus year of 2021 but an increase of 41.5 per cent compared to ten years ago.

At that time, the number of consultations was 1,307,246, according to the figures P4 obtained from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Secretary General Tove Gundersen of the Council for Mental Health thinks it is worrying that the figures are so high.

"Lockdowns, fear of war, and an increase in violence and abuse have meant that public mental health is under pressure," she said.

Three men charged with holding man captive in eastern Norway

Three men in their 30s and 40s have been arrested and charged with deprivation of liberty, violence and making threats against a man in eastern Norway.

The three were arrested on Saturday night, according to Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

"We believe that there is reason to suspect that he had been subjected to violence and threats during the period he is said to have been deprived of his liberty," police attorney Anders Bækkemoen in the Eastern Police District said.

Bækkemoen added that the victim had been subjected to deprivation of liberty "over a considerable period of time".

The newspaper Dagbladet, pointing to several independent sources, claims that the man was held captive for several weeks.

Two of the three accused deny criminal guilt, while the third has not taken a position on the question of guilt yet, NRK reports.