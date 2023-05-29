Norway's Color line cancels Denmark ferry after collision
Norway's Color Line cancelled ferries between Larvik and Hirtshals in Denmark on Monday following a collision on Sunday.
Color Line's Superspeed 2 ferry has had to go to the dry docks in Denmark to have an assessment carried out on the dent in its hull it sustained when it hit a breakwater in Hirtshals on Saturday.
"It will take a few days before the ship is in operation again," Erik Brynhildsbakken, Color Line's executive vice president for communications and public relations, told the Dagbladet newspaper on Monday morning.
No one was injured in the collision, with all damage above the water line.
The boat's trip from Hirtshals to Larvik on Saturday evening was canceled after the collision, and all departures on Sunday were also cancelled.
The company is advising customers wanting to travel from Denmark to Norway to instead take the Superspeed 1 ferry to Kristianstad.
