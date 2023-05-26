What will the weather in Norway be like over the long weekend

Advertisement

The weekend weather in Norway will see the country split in two right down the middle, meteorologists have forecast.

Essentially, those east of Norway’s highest mountains can expect pleasant temperatures and a good amount of sun, while those west can expect worse weather.

Far from ideal weather is on the forecast for west Norway, Trøndaleg and northern Norway. Furthermore, while plenty of those in south-eastern Norway can bask in the sun, those further north can expect snow.

Advertisement

“It can quickly get a little snow up in high altitude areas from Nordland and northwards. In addition, the mountain passes further south. It is (caused by) relatively cool air,” meteorologist on duty at StormGeo, Olav Erikstad, told broadcaster TV 2.

Bergen and Ålesund can expect rain and temperatures ranging from between six degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius. Stavanger, along with the other major cities on the west coast, can also expect brisk winds in addition to the rain.

Tromsø will experience temperatures between one and five degrees Celsius, while it will be marginally warmer in Bodø.

Meanwhile, Oslo and Hamar will be the likely weather winners. Despite moderate winds, temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius can be expected.

Despite the typical spring temperatures, it still might be too cold for many to take their first swim of the year. Water temperatures are currently between seven and 15 degrees in southeast Norway.

Below you can see a tweet of the weather forecast from the weekend from the Metrological Institute.