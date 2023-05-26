DISCOVER NORWAY: Seven unmissable events in June 2023

Advertisement

Pride events

Oslo Pride begins on June 23rd and lasts until the beginning of July. Oslo Pride is Norway's largest pride celebration. Organisers have said that volunteers are working to make this year's event the biggest yet.

The main parade is actually on July 1st, but other events in June include Pride Park, Pride House and Mini Pride. You can read more about Oslo Pride (in Norwegian) on the website of the organisers.

Bergen Pride will run much earlier in June, beginning on June 2nd and lasting until June 10th. Over 80 different events with 50,000 participants are planned. The parade itself is on the 10th.

NEON music festival

The NEON music festival returns for the second time on June 9th and 10th in Trondheim's Bryggeribyen E.C. Dahls Arena.

Lewis Capaldi, James Bay, Mimi Webb, Benjamin Ingrosso, and Dean Lewis, as well as several Scandinavian pop and dance-pop stars, such as Sigrid, Dagny, and Zara Larsson, are among the performers.

Tickets are already available, and you can choose between a festival pass, daily tickets, or premium ticket options.

Other festivals

Norway's two largest cities will also host several festivals in June. First, Natt Jazz and Bergen International Festival wrap up at the beginning of June. Then between June 14th and June 17th, Norway's second city will host Bergenfest. Sigrid, Ayra Starr, Iggy Pop, and Ylvis are among the headliners.

Advertisement

In Oslo, there will be two festivals running (almost) simultaneously. The Oslo music festival takes place between June 14th and June 17th. Piknik I Parken (or PiP festival) will begin on the 15th and end on the 17th. The festival, taking place in Sofienberg Park in Gruneløkka, will host acts like alt-J, The 1975 and Busta Rhymes. Tons of Rock and Loaded Festival also take place in Oslo in June. Kristiansand and Stavanger will also host festivals in June.

Sankthans

Friday June 23rd is Sankthans Aften, which is a midsummer celebration. For the uninitiated, the evening celebrates a shared gratitude for long days and warm nights.

It is popular to celebrate the occasion by gathering around a bonfire with friends. The city is a special occasion in the city of Ålesund, where the celebrations are famous for the massive bonfire which is lit on the shores of the waters surrounding the city.

Many Norwegians say that if you sleep with a sankthansblomst or a "red campion flower" underneath your pillow on the night of sankthans, then your future spouse will appear in your dreams.

Miniøya 2023

An activity for kids will be Miniøya (mini islands) 2023. The event is a culture and music festival for children. The festival takes place between June 10th and June 11th in Tøyen Park in Oslo.

Advertisement

In addition to music, there will be performances from the National Theatre, literature events and activity workshops.

Summer at the Museums

From June 23rd to August 20th, 12 museums and 32 attractions in south Trøndelag will run a packed schedule of summer activities for all ages.

Events are planned at attractions such as Sverresborg, the Norwegian Deaf Museum, Ringve Music Museum, Rockheim and Trondheim Maritime Museum, to name a few.

Food trucks across Norway

Street Food Norway is taking several food trucks on tour across Norway. During June, the food trucks will visit Fredrikstad, Moss, Hønefoss, Drammen, Skien, Larvik, Amfi, Halden and Åsane. Other events will be held in Bryne, Karmøy, Eidsvoll, Kingsberg and Holkksund.

Gyros, Belgian fries, churros, dumplings, raclette, poke, waffles and pizza are among the dishes on offer. In addition, cuisines such as Mexican, Italian and Thai will also be offered.