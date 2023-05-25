Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Consumer Council wants a cap on loans

The Consumer Council wants an interest rate cap on consumer loans and has asked the authorities to introduce a rate ceiling of 20 percent.

The consumer rights group believes an interest cap ceiling would help protect financially vulnerable households.

"The high interest rates and fees on consumer credit force many financially vulnerable consumers to their knees and make us even more vulnerable. In other countries where we normally compare ourselves, an interest rate cap has become part of everyday life a long time ago," Jorge B. Jensen from the Consumer Council said.

Some 10,000 Ukrainian refugees have settled in Norway this year

So far this year, 10,000 refugees from Ukraine have settled in Norway. Since the war in Ukraine broke out, some 37,032 Ukrainian refugees have been resettled in Norwegian Municipalities.

"Norwegian municipalities have made a huge effort to settle Ukrainian refugees. The local communities' ability and willingness to take care of new refugees is absolutely crucial for success in the important work of settling and integrating refugees," Marte Mjøs Persen, Minister for Employment and Inclusion, said.

Around 500 refugees have been settled across Norway every week this year. Another 4,000 Ukrainians with collective protection are on their way to being settled in the coming weeks.

Fosen protestors to return to Oslo

Activists protesting against the government's inaction over the wind farm at Fosen will return to the capital to protest Saturday after next.

The protests will return to mark 600 days since the Supreme Court judgement, which declared the wind farms illegal and a breach of the human rights of the Sami indigenous group.

"We are making this demonstration train in solidarity with the Sami on Fosen who have stood alone for so long. We would also like to remind the state that we are following up. It is not good to spend so long (without finding a resolution)," Elle Rávdná Näkkäläjärvi from the National Confederation of Norwegian Sami told the newspaper Adressavisen.

In the last series of demonstrations, protestors blocked off the entrances to several government departments. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined them.

Bus replacement service causes chaos in Helsfyr

A bus replacement service for parts of Oslo's T-bane has caused chaos for passengers at Helsfyr.

Oslo City Council is now calling on public transport firm Ruter to explain the issues.

"This is the second year in a row of bus chaos. I want to call Ruter to get an explanation and find out what they intend to do to sort out the chaos," Deputy Mayor of Oslo Abdullah Alsabeehg said.

Subway traffic east of Helsfyr is currently closed as the network operator for the area, Sporveien, is working to connect a new track and tunnel, meaning parts of metro lines 1 and 2 will be closed until September.