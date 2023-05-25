Everything that changes in Norway in June 2023

Advertisement

Schools break up for summer

Most schools in Norway will break up towards the end of June and won’t return until mid-August. The holidays will last for eight weeks.

Minister of Transport to meet over Bergen Bybannen

Provided that Bergen City Council wraps up a deal for the zoning plan for the Bybannen to Åsane by the end of May, the city council leader, Rune Bakervik and city council development leader Ingrid Nergaard Fjeldstad will meet the Minister of Transport in Oslo to discuss the project.

The city council wants the light rail to Åsane to be the backbone of Bergen’s public transport system. The route to Åsane would stretch more than 12 kilometres and have 14 stops. The project will cost the city 20 billion kroner.

Bergen City Council estimate that the light rail project will be used by around 60,000 passengers a day in 2040.

The longest day of the year, and the midnight sun

June 21st marks the summer solstice, otherwise known as the longest day of the year. In most parts of Norway, you can expect it to remain light hours past midnight. From that day forward, the days in Norway will gradually get shorter until the winter solstice in December.

While the longest days of the year can make it hard to sleep if you don’t have a curtain or blind, the extra light is perfect for activities like hiking and jogging after a long day at work. Longer trips are also possible as it won’t get dark quite as soon.

The sun will be visible between June 12th and July 1st as the clock strikes midnight in the Arctic Circle.

In Bodø, the midnight sun is visible between June 4th and July 8th.

The sun is visible in parts of Norway as the earth rotates on a tilted axis relative to the sun, meaning the north pole is angled towards the star, meaning the sun never sets.

Deadline for the tourist tax proposal

Norway’s government plans to introduce a tax on tourism in 2024. The tax could arrive in the form of tourists paying additional tax on hotels, souvenirs and activities.

The government wishes to introduce the tax as many of the most popular hotspots are located in small municipalities where local authorities spend a large chunk of their budgets on the upkeep of these locations. This money would then go towards these costs, freeing up more money for local services.

June 30th marks the deadline for the tourist tax proposal.

Revised national budget in parliament

June 9th is the deadline for recommendations from the revised national budget to be adopted.

The revised budget will see changes to the energy subsidy scheme. Additionally, pensioners will benefit from tax cuts amounting to more than 1.4 billion kroner. Pensioners will also see a raise generally.

The governemnt has said it will adjust benefits and social assistance generally. The budget relies heavily on the oil fund to cover public spending.

Interest rate decision

Norway’s Central Bank, Norges Bank, will decide on interest rates on June 22nd. The bank has been using interest rate hikes to try and control inflation.

The central bank has set a target of 3.75 percent by the autumn. The key policy rate in Norway is currently 3.25 percent.

Analysts believe that consumer rates on mortgages will reach five percent and remain there until 2025.