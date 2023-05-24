Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

World’s largest warship to arrive in the capital via the Oslo Fjord

On Wednesday morning, the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford sailed into the Oslo Fjord. The ship will be in Oslo for four days.

The ship is on its first operational voyage, and Oslo will be the first port it visits. Two nuclear reactors power the vessel.

In connection with the visit, a number of bans have been established throughout the Inner Oslo Fjord, including a ban on drones and aircraft.

The presence of the ship has angered Russia. Relations between Norway and Russia have deteriorated since the invasion of Ukraine.

Norway’s parliament agrees to ban on the marketing of unhealthy food to children

A majority in Norway’s parliament is in favour of banning unhealthy food and drink marketing aimed at anyone under 18.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Health and Social Committee, which suggested an age limit on marketing products deemed

unhealthy.

Additionally, the sale of energy drinks to children under 16 will also be prohibited.

The warmest temperature of the year recorded in northern Norway

On Tuesday, a temperature of 25.3 degrees celsius was measured in Nyrud in Finnmark. It is the highest recorded temperature of the year.

Finnmark, itself, is in the Arctic Circle, making the heat record somewhat surprising. The Meteorological Institute has said the warm weather will give way to rain.

“A nice day to take the boat out. With the heat comes some rain and thunderstorms,” they wrote on Twitter.

No interest rate cuts expected until 2025

It could be two years before consumers in Norway see a cut to interest rates on loans and mortgages, according to financial institution Handelsbanken.

The bank expects interest rates to reach five percent and remain there for around a year and a half before cuts from 2025. This is based on the central bank raising the key policy rate to a peak of 3.75 in the autumn.

Five percent would apply to loans and mortgages as the rates for those are higher than the key policy rate.

The weak krone and core inflation rising higher than expected means that the central bank will wish to keep rates high to curb the inflation of both.