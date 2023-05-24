Norway’s parliament agrees on health measures aimed at children

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Norway’s parliament (the Storting) agreed on two measures aimed at the health of young people following recommendations from the Health and Social Committee.

The majority who voted for the proposal are MPs from the Labour Party, Centre Party, Socialist Left Party and the Red Party. The current age limit for the advertisement of unhealthy food is 13, health news outlet Dagens Medisin writes.

Cecilie Myrseth has said that she was happy several parties were able to work together to secure a majority for the proposal.

“The amount of advertising children and young people are exposed to affects eating habits and health - and more and more children are affected by obesity. Then we have to take action where we can to protect and prevent,” she told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Norway’s parliament has also agreed to ban the sale of energy drinks to children under the age of 16.

Bård Hoksrud, the health policy spokesman for the Progress Party, told broadcaster TV 2 that children under 16 will get their hands on energy drinks regardless of the ban. Instead, he said more effort should go towards providing children and young people with better information.

A majority was also in favour of giving sleep a more significant place in public health work and increased sanctioning of beauty clinics and influencers for illegal marketing of cosmetic procedures.