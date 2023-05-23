Advertisement

US aircraft carrier visit to Norway angers Russia

AFP
AFP - [email protected] • 23 May, 2023 Updated Tue 23 May 2023 16:53 CEST
A F/A-18E Super Hornet is caught by the Advance Arresting Gear as it lands on the flight deck of the USS Gerald Ford in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the US on October 6, 2022. The USS Gerald Ford is the first new aircraft carrier to be designed in 40 years and and is the worlds largest and most expensive warship ever built. The Ford took 14 years to build and test and is fitted with 23 new technologies including an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advance Weapons Elevators (AWEs). (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP)

Russia's embassy in Norway on Tuesday harshly criticised a planned visit by a US aircraft carrier to Oslo as an "illogical and harmful" show of force.

The 337-metre (1,106-foot) USS General R. Ford is scheduled to dock in the Norwegian capital this week.

"There are no issues in the North that require a military solution, nor issues that require outside intervention," Russian embassy spokesman Timur Chekanov told AFP by email.

"Considering that Oslo admits that Russia poses no direct military threat to Norway, such shows of force seem illogical and harmful," he added.

The first-in-class aircraft carrier is a nuclear-powered ship with a displacement of more than 100,000 tonnes.

The US Navy announced in early May that the ship had departed Norfolk on its "first combat deployment", following a shorter two-month deployment in the autumn of 2022.

"The fact that a new aircraft carrier is now making its first visit to Norwegian waters is very positive for our cooperation with the Americans,"

Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram told news agency NTB while on a visit to the massive warship.

Relations between NATO member Norway and Russia -- with which the Scandinavian country shares a border in the Far North -- have deteriorated
sharply in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

