Glimpse of summer: Parts of Norway prepare for 28-degree temperatures
While some rain is expected on Monday, eastern Norway is set to experience summery temperatures over the next two weeks.
According to the YR weather forecast, Oslo will see temperatures of 24 degrees for a couple of days this week.
The real hot spell is expected next week when meteorologists expect temperatures of 28 degrees in the capital, the newspaper VG reports.
On-duty meteorologist Ingvild Villa told the newspaper that the long-term forecasts look good but added that it is still uncertain.
“I heard that quite high temperatures are being reported at YR. But the further away the date is, the greater the uncertainty (related to the forecast),” Villa said.
Meteorologist: Promising long-term forecasts
In the next few days, some places in eastern Norway will also experience rain.
Etter en helg med mye sol, melder nedbøren sin ankomst i dag! Lengst sør ventes regnbyger og lokalt fare for torden i løpet av dagen🌩️
— Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) May 22, 2023
Sent tirsdag blir det oppholdsvær i øst og onsdag kommer sommeren snikende tilbake ☀️
I vest blir det derimot mer nedbør de kommende dagene 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/Ha4Y8sxutc
“Tonight, there will be some heavy showers, and especially Agder and Rogaland will be exposed to thunder and lightning. On Tuesday, there will also be a precipitation front that will bring rain and lower temperatures throughout the area.
“But after tomorrow, it looks like Østafjells (the region located on the eastern side of the Langfjellene mountain range in Norway) will be dry, warm and nice,” Villa said.
The meteorologist said it was a bit early to proclaim the arrival of summer but added that “the long-term forecasts look promising.”
The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) told VG that the forecasts give cause for concern because warm weather combined with rain causes the snow to melt quickly and can lead to flooding in several places.
