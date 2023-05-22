Bus replacement for parts of Oslo’s T-bane to last the summer

Advertisement

Last week work to upgrade the T-bane between Brynseng T-banestation and Hellerud T-banestation began with rail replacement bus services covering parts of the subway network affected by the works.

Between May 18th and September 4th, a bus replacement service will run between Helsfyr and Ellingsrudåsen and Helsfyr and Mortensrud. Until May 30th, there will also be replacement services between Helsfyr and Ryen.

Around 35 busses are in operation to replace the subway services affected by closures until services to Ryen resume at the end of May. After that, some 26 busses will transport passengers affected by closures on the two and three subway lines.

Until May 29th, Line One will only run between Frognerseteren and Majorstuen.

On Line Two, the T-bane only runs between Østerås and Helsfyr. The 2B bus service will run between Helsfyr and Ellingsrudåsen. Meanwhile, the 2E runs between Helsfyr and Ellingsrudåsen via the E6 (motorway) and only stops at Skjønhaug, Lindeberg and Furuset.

Line Three will see the metro run between Kolsås and Helsfyr. The 3B bus will replace the subway between Helsfyr and Bøler. To go to or from Hellerud and Godlia, you must use bus 2B and the Hellerud T stop. The number 76 bus will take passengers between Bøler and Mortensrud.

The 71A runs from Jernbanetorget to Mortensrud via Ryen in the afternoon rush hour and the opposite way in the morning rush hour. The 71A and 71B services will be extended from Mortensrud to Hauketo.

Meanwhile, Line Four will see the subway run between Vestli and Helsfyr. The 4B bus will run between Vestli and Helsfyr. The T-bane will also run between Ryen and Bergkrystallen. During rush hour, Bus 4E runs from Jernbanetorget to Leirskallen via Ryen, Brattlikollen and Karlsrud in the afternoon rush hour and the opposite way in the morning rush hour. The 71A will run from Jernbanetorget to Ryen in the afternoon rush hour and the opposite way in the morning.

Between May 30th and September 2nd, Line One and Line Four will run as usual. On Line Two, the subway will run between Østerås and Bergkrystallen. The B2 bus will act as a rail replacement service between Helsfyr and Ellingsrudåsen. Meanwhile, the B2E runs between Helsfyr and Ellingsrudåsen but will only stop at Skjønhaug, Lindeberg and Furuset.

On Line Three, the subway will run between Kolsås and Helsfyr. The 3B bus will replace the T-bane Helsfyr and Bøler. The 2B bus from Hellerud T will take passengers to and from Hellerud and Godlia. The 76 bus will transport passengers from Bøler and Mortensrud.

During rush hour, the 71A bus will run from Jernbanetorget to Mortensrud via Ryen in the afternoon rush hour and from Mortensrud to Jernbanetorget during the morning commute. And finally, the 71A and 71B will extend from Mortensrud to Ryen.