Analysts predict summer of sharp food price rises in Norway

The price of the most important food and drink products has increased more than twice as much as general inflation, according to Sifo, an institute for consumer research.

"We see a significant price increase for consumer goods. The cost increase in the reference budget for "food and drink" for the family, for example, is 15 percent from February 2022 to February 2023," researcher Marthe Hårvik Austgulen told public broadcaster NRK.

The research measured the cost of the average shopping bill for a well-balanced diet with essential everyday products in Norway.

Meanwhile, figures from the national data agency show that the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks has grown by over eight percent in the past year.

The rise is expected to continue throughout the summer, Norwegian newswire NTB reports.

A researcher at Oslo Met, Alexander Schjøll, told NTB that supermarkets have kept food price rises in Norway artificially low.

"I absolutely believe in a sharp price increase in July. It may sound strange, but the price increase has been artificially low, especially now in May. The grocery chains have held back, and now they have to try to adjust," the researcher said.

In February, supermarkets locked into a price war and froze the cost of more than a hundred everyday products, meaning food prices didn't increase as much as earlier predicted.

Food researcher Ivar Pettersen in Alo Analysis told NTB that there would be a more moderate price increase in June, followed by a larger one in July. In July, the cost of food could increase by as much as five percent.

"We must expect that on August 10th, we will receive data for July, which shows a fairly high price increase. It can actually rise to over 5 percent in one month. So, historically speaking, it is not unlikely," Petterson said.

Increased food prices have been triggered by high energy prices, the war in Ukraine and general inflation. Recently, the international market has seen a sharp fall in the price of basic foodstuffs, such as grain. According to Pettersen, this should help slow down increases in the medium term.