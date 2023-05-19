Flood alerts issued for southern and eastern Norway

Advertisement

The temperatures are rising in Norway, and with the heat comes snowmelt and spring floods.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has issued a yellow flood alert for southern and eastern Norway and Finnmark.

They expect the flood danger to reach the orange level (i.e., considerable danger) in several places during the next week.

“Although the water level has dropped in several lakes and waterways recently, a significant increase is expected during the coming week. There is still flooding in parts of Finnmark as a result of persistent snowmelt and some rain,” the NVE noted in a press release.

The authorities recommend securing valuables in areas vulnerable to flooding.

Sjur Kolberg of the NVE said the water flow in both the Altaelva and Tanaelva rivers is still increasing and is expected to remain at a high yellow level due to snowmelt and some rain.

You can check the active weather warnings on the yr.no website.