Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tangen: We are experiencing "greed inflation"

Norway's "oil fund" chief, Nicolai Tangen, says companies are overcompensating for cost growth and that this will help ensure that inflation will not disappear anytime soon.

In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung, Tangen said he believes that interest rates will remain higher than the market thinks.

"The indicators that affect inflation support this - rising wages, for example. And we are experiencing so-called 'greed inflation', where companies overcompensate for inflation through pricing, to a certain extent," Tangen told the newspaper, according to the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN).

He added that deglobalisation and the energy transition would lead to higher price pressure and yield high interest rates over time.

Norway's King Harald discharged from hospital

On Monday, King Harald was discharged from the Oslo University Hospital (Rikshospitalet).

He is still on sick leave, and it will be re-assessed by doctors on Tuesday to determine whether he will be able to participate in the May 17th Constitution Day celebrations.

"His Majesty the King has now been discharged from the hospital. However, the king is still on sick leave. On Tuesday, May 16th, a final assessment will be made as to whether His Majesty the King is cleared to carry out May 17th as planned," the Royal Palace announced in a press release on Monday afternoon.

Queen Sonja told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that the king is doing well.

"Fortunately, things are going very well, and he is on his way home now," Sonja said on Monday afternoon.

The king was admitted to Rikshospitalet on Monday due to an infection.

Ukraine's Parliament Speaker visits Norway

Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantsyuk is coming to Norway and will be in the country from May 16th to 18th.

He has a busy schedule and will visit the Norwegian parliament (Storting), the Royal Palace, and the arms manufacturer Kongsberg.

Today, he is scheduled to visit Ullevål Hospital to meet wounded Ukrainian soldiers. He will also go to Drammen to see Ukrainian refugees.

Later, there will be an audience with the Crown Prince Regent and the Queen, followed by a visit to the Storting.

Deadline for the agricultural settlement negotiations

Tuesday is the deadline for subsidy negotiations between the state and the Norwegian Farmers' Association.

The negotiations began in the wake of the state's offer of 3.3 billion kroner in income growth for Norwegian farmers on May 5th.

The demand from the farmers was then 6.9 billion kroner.

Today, it will be clear whether the negotiation result is good enough to reach an agreement or whether there will be a breakdown in talks.