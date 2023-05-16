Norwegian health authorities warn against new online fraud attempts

Advertisement

The health authorities encourage people not to click on the links in such e-mails.

"Helsenorge will never ask you for your credit information, security codes, or account numbers via e-mail or SMS," Norsk helsennett - which is charged with ensuring a secure ICT infrastructure for electronic interaction between the actors in the health and care sector - wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

The fake e-mail that some people have received contains a link to a fake website that imitates the ID-authorisation interface, which is used for logging into the Helsenorge site.

Helsenett further noted that the fake e-mails are attempts to steal sensitive information that can be used for acquiring illicit financial gain.

"If you have provided card or code information as requested by such a fake e-mail, block your cards and accounts as soon as possible. If you have provided personal information, know that it can be used for several fraud attempts, so be attentive in the future," Norsk helsenett warned.

If you have been the victim of fraud in Norway, consult our explainer on the key steps you must go through to safeguard your finances and personal information.