Norway's king to join May 17th celebrations after illness

"His Majesty the king has been declared healthy as of May 17th and will be on the palace balcony to wave to the children's parade," a traditional part of

Norway's national day festitivities, the palace said.

The popular monarch, who has ruled for 32 years in a largely ceremonial role, was admitted to hospital on May 8th with his third infection since last

summer.

He was discharged from the Oslo University Hospital on Monday but was ordered to continue to rest, raising doubts about whether he would be able to take part in the national day festivities.

In addition to the infections, Harald has also been hospitalised on a number of occasions in recent years for Covid, knee and heart surgery, and

respiratory problems.

The former Olympic yachtsman, who has ruled since January 1991, has repeatedly declined to abdicate.