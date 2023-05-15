What are the best websites and apps to learn Norwegian?

Advertisement

Once people move to Norway, one of the first things they often decide to do is invest time and money in is learning the local language.

This makes sense from both a career perspective and a social standpoint. Mastering the Norwegian language is crucial for many job-related opportunities in the country, as proficiency in Norwegian is often a requirement.

Additionally, when it comes to meeting new people and building relationships in Norway, being able to speak Norwegian can significantly expedite your integration into society and new social circles.

While most people will opt for a language course, one of the preferred institutional settings where migrants to Norway learn the language, a lot of Norsk enthusiasts pair classes with websites and apps that enhance their language learning experience.

Using such digital platforms and software is convenient and interactive, and a big draw for many is that they get the chance to set their own pace.

1. NRK and NRK Super

Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) has a wealth of free-to-access programs you can benefit from. The best part is that a lot of their programming is subtitled, which can be helpful if you're just starting to learn Norwegian.

Many language teachers recommend beginners start with NRK Super, which is a Norwegian TV channel aimed at children, with slower pacing and a more straightforward vocabulary – it's broadcast digitally, and if that sounds like a good fit for your language needs, we suggest you start with Supernytt, which is their news program aimed at children.

If you're looking for more advanced news and information on what's happening in the country, consider checking out Dagsrevyen, NRK's daily evening news program.

NRK: https://www.nrk.no/

NRK Super: https://nrksuper.no/

Supernytt: https://nrksuper.no/serie/supernytt

2. Language learning apps

With the rise of the digital era and the ease of access provided by smartphones, tablets, and computers, language learning apps have seen a spike in popularity.

One of the key elements that draw people to these apps is convenience - they can use them to improve their Norwegian language skills whenever it suits them, regardless of whether they're waiting at a bus stop, on a commute to work, or have an hour or two to spare at home.

Duolingo and Babbel are among the more popular apps of this type, as they have quite extensive Norwegian courses. Both offer a lot of free content (the first lesson with Babbel tends to be free), with Duolingo coming out on top as it's free to use but ad-supported (you have the option to pay to increase functionalities and remove ads). When it comes to depth, Babbel can perhaps offer more than Duolingo.

Memrise – which offers both a free and a paid/pro plan – is also a popular option.

Duolingo: https://www.duolingo.com/course/no-BO/en/Learn-Norwegian%20Bokm%C3%A5l

Babbel: https://www.babbel.com/course-description/learn-norwegian-online

Memrise: https://www.memrise.com/

3. Free online resources from language schools and educational websites

A host of free online resources and materials can support you on the road to fluency in Norwegian.

The site Bnorsk.no – operated by a Norwegian language teacher – has a real trove of free language resources for all language levels, from A1 to C2 (including materials for expanding your vocabulary, dictionaries, grammar lessons, reading materials, free online courses, and others).

The University in Trondheim (NTNU) also has a free beginner's language course called NoW (10 chapters, including vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation), available on their website.

NTNU also developed a Computer-Assisted Listening and Speaking Tutor (CALST) program to help students improve their pronunciation.

Bnorsk: https://www.bnorsk.no/ & https://www.bnorsk.no/4-english/the-best-free-resources-for-learning-norwegia

NTNU’s NOW course: https://www.ntnu.edu/web/now/info

NTNU’s CALST: https://www.ntnu.edu/isl/calst

4. YouTube resources

You can find many Norwegian teachers and language schools dedicated to spreading the love of the Norwegian language on YouTube.

Channels such as Norsklærer Karense, Speak Norsk, Learn Norwegian with NorwegianClass101.com, and Norwegian Teacher - Karin all have many lessons you can benefit from, as long as you take the time to follow along attentively (and take notes).

Speak Norsk: https://www.youtube.com/@SpeakNorsk/videos

Norsklærer Karense: https://www.youtube.com/c/Norskl%C3%A6rerKarense/videos

Learn Norwegian with NorwegianClass101.com: https://www.youtube.com/@NorwegianClass101/videos

Norwegian Teacher - Karin: https://www.youtube.com/c/NorwegianTeacher/videos

Norwegian with Tor: https://www.youtube.com/@norwegianwithtor/videos

5. Textbooks and grammar guides that you can find online

If you need more structured exercises and lessons, there are also several textbooks available online.

For example, NTNU's NoW program also has online course materials, grammar, and a textbook for beginners that you can access free of charge.

You can also access the learning tools and student materials at Sett i gang as soon as you create a free account.

You can learn more about Norwegian grammar at the På gang grammar section or grammatikk.com.

NTNU's textbook and course materials: http://www.hf.ntnu.no/now/hardcopies/course_material.pdf & http://www.hf.ntnu.no/now/learnnow/misc/LearnNoWTextbook.pdf & http://www.hf.ntnu.no/now/hardcopies/ShortGrammar.pdf

Sett i gang: https://settigang.com/

Grammatikk.com: http://www.grammatikk.com/

På gang: http://paagang.com/grammar-2/

6. Online dictionary and vocabulary resources

Need help with learning new words in Norwegian? You can always improve your vocabulary by using the multilingual image dictionary Bildetema, NTNU's dictionary with basic Norwegian words, or Vi snakker online resources - to mention just a few.

You can also access more traditional dictionaries like Ordbøkene and Lexin free of charge.

Bildetema: https://nybildetema.oslomet.no/#/nob

Vi snakker: http://visnakker.no/tema.html

NTNU's NoW: http://www.hf.ntnu.no/now/hardcopies/Swadesh.pdf

Ordbøkene: https://ordbokene.no/

Lexin: https://lexin.oslomet.no/#/