Norway's King Harald released from hospital

"A final assessment will take place on Tuesday, May 16 to determine whether His Majesty the King can carry out the celebrations on May 17," Norway's national day, the Royal House of Norway said in a statement.

The court announced last Monday that the king had been admitted to hospital over an infection, the third time since last summer.

In addition to the infections, Harald has also been hospitalised on a number of occasions in recent years for Covid, knee and heart surgery, and

respiratory problems.

The former Olympic yachtsman, who has ruled for 32 years in a largely ceremonial role, has repeatedly refused to abdicate.

Harald is the grandson of Haakon VII -- the first Norwegian regent after the country gained independence from Sweden in 1905 -- and has ruled since

January 1991.