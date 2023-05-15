Advertisement

king harald

Norway's King Harald released from hospital

Author thumbnail
15 May, 2023 Updated Mon 15 May 2023 17:19 CEST
Norway's King Harald released from hospital
File photo: King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive to attend a service to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's accession to the throne, at the Copenhagen Cathedral, on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) /

Norway's 86-year-old King Harald V, has been released from a week-long hospital stay for an infection but will remain on sick leave for the time being, the palace announced Monday.

Advertisement

"A final assessment will take place on Tuesday, May 16 to determine whether His Majesty the King can carry out the celebrations on May 17," Norway's national day, the Royal House of Norway said in a statement.

The court announced last Monday that the king had been admitted to hospital over an infection, the third time since last summer.

In addition to the infections, Harald has also been hospitalised on a number of occasions in recent years for Covid, knee and heart surgery, and
respiratory problems.

The former Olympic yachtsman, who has ruled for 32 years in a largely ceremonial role, has repeatedly refused to abdicate.

Advertisement

Harald is the grandson of Haakon VII -- the first Norwegian regent after the country gained independence from Sweden in 1905 -- and has ruled since
January 1991.

More

#king harald

Comments

2023/05/15 17:19

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also