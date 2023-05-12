Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norwegian police: Cuts or prioritisation likely

In its revised state budget, the Norwegian government announced increased spending for police and hospitals.

"We are happy and satisfied with the strengthening the government is now planning to implement. All units will experience that the funds from RNB (revised national budget) will provide relief in a strained operating situation as a result of, among other things, high price increases. The funds will be able to provide a breathing space to assess effective savings measures which will, in the long run, contribute to a better balancing of local budgets," Roger Bjerke from the Norwegian Police Directorate said.

However, the police believe the money allocated still leaves them with a tight budget.

"The police will probably still have to reduce the number of posts and activity. This does not involve the use of redundancies, but I expect that we will see examples of deferred recruitment in the event of unemployment," Bjerke said.

Big increase in pensioners

Figures from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Directorate (NAV) show a big increase in the number of old-age pensioners. Some 17,600 people were registered as old-age pensioners during the year's first quarter. This is the highest increase since 2015.

"There are more and more elderly people in Norway. In 2035, we expect the age group 67 years and older to have grown by 32 percent, which amounts to around 285,000 more people," Ole Christian Lien from NAV said.

Oslo wins cycling safety award

The municipality of Oslo has been awarded a road safety award from the European Cycling Federation. Oslo Municipality received the award for its efforts to make it safer and easier to be a cyclist or pedestrian.

Advertisement

"The city council has increased the pace of cycleway development tenfold, and we carry out over 100 traffic safety measures a year. 70 percent of the streets have a 30-zone, and work is continuously being done to lower the speed throughout the city," Sirin Stav, Oslo City Council Minister for the Environment and Transport, said at the event.

The wolf population in Norway falls below 100

For the first time in seven years, Norway's wolf population has fallen below 100. Around 89 and 92 wolves were detected this winter in Norway and its border areas with Sweden.

All wolves detected in Norway were found in the southeast. Parliament sets annual wolf litters, which aim for at least 4-6 wolf litters per year, three of which should be Norwegian-born.