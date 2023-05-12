How the bus for train schedule from Oslo will work this summer

Advertisement

Aside from the long days and warmer weather, one of the many things associated with summer in Norway is the extensive bus-for-train replacement schedule.

Each summer, the company that operates Norway's railway network, Bane Nor, closes sections to train traffic to carry out extensive maintenance works.

"We cannot work on the track when trains are running there. That's why we choose the time of year with the fewest passengers and least traffic to do maintenance work," Victor Hansen, the director of customer and traffic information at Bane Nor, said in a press release.

For the first time in a few years, passengers at Oslo Central Station won't be faced with the prospect of heavily disrupted travel. However, there will still be several buses for rail replacement services running. The busses will be boarded at Trelast Street near platform 19 of the station and terminate at the Oslo Stock Exchange 100 metres from the station.

Bus for train services from Oslo

The L2 from Ski to Oslo Central to Stabekk will be replaced by a bus from July 1st until July 5th. The bus for the train will run between Oslo Stock Exchange and Rosenholm. The R21, R22, R23 and RE20 will also have a bus for train replacement between Oslo and Ski. From Ski, trains will continue to Moss, Mysen/Rakkestad and Halden/ Gothenburg.

There will also be a bus for the train between July 6th and July 30th.

Advertisement

Between June 24th and August 6th, lines will be closed between Asker/Brakerøya and Mjøndalen/Stokke. Services between Mjøndalen and Kongsberg/Nordagutu will also be closed between June 24th and July 9th.

Trains between Oslo Central and Gjøvik will be replaced between August 7th and August 20th. And finally, the last four weekends of July will see Oslo Central closed between Saturday and Sunday.

This year Vy and Go-Ahead will collaborate and allow passengers to take busses of both companies.