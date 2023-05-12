living in norway Paywall free
Have your say: What are the biggest culture shocks for foreigners in Norway?
Wonderful, confusing, frustrating or just plain bizarre: Certain aspects of life in Norway take some getting used to. We’d like you to share some of the biggest culture shocks you’ve experienced in our survey.
Adapting to a new country is always a challenge. But some things can really catch newcomers by surprise. Norway is no different, making culture shock a shared experience among people who visit and move to the country.
Please take a few moments to fill out the survey below. We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.
See Also
Adapting to a new country is always a challenge. But some things can really catch newcomers by surprise. Norway is no different, making culture shock a shared experience among people who visit and move to the country.
Please take a few moments to fill out the survey below. We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.