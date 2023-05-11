Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Government to unveil revised budget – spending to increase

Norway's government will propose an additional 55 billion kroner in oil spending when they unveil their revised budget on Thursday morning.

The 55 billion of new spending will come from the country's oil revenues and take the government up to the limits of oil spending. The government will have used 372.6 billion from the oil fund.

Increased government spending is the result of inflation. When the budget was originally unveiled in October 2022, the government expected inflation to be around 2.8 percent. Instead, it will be closer to five percent for 2023.

Pensions to increase by eight percent

Pensioners in Norway will receive around eight percent more, while those with the lowest pensions will receive tax cuts.

"The average price and wage growth this year will provide a significant boost for pensioners," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told the newspaper Aftenposten.

The pension adjustment for 2023 includes a raise for those who lost out due to the scheme in place between 2014 and 2020.

"What is special this year is that we are also post-regulating. The figures from last year are now taking effect this year. The pensioners get a settlement that is significantly higher than others in the known settlements," Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

Those with a pension of around 400,000 kroner would receive an increase of approximately 32,480 kroner as a result of the rise.

Norway will invest in an upgraded Antarctic research station

The Troll research stations in Queen Maud Land will be upgraded with a new building that will cost 2 billion kroner and be ready in 2030.

The current research building is reaching the end of its usefulness.

"Today's research station is so run down that rehabilitating the existing building will provide expensive and poor solutions. When we now upgrade the station, we are therefore choosing to build a completely new building that is well suited for climate and environmental research," climate and environment minister Espen Barth Eide said.

Increased gas exploration proposed by the government

Norway's government is proposing increased gas exploration, something which the party with which it will negotiate its proposed budget is against.

"This is a pure provocation and a very bad start to the upcoming negotiations on a revised national budget," Lars Haltbrekken, the environmental policy spokesperson for the Socialist Left Party, told Norwegian newswire NTB.