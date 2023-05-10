Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Revised national budget to prioritise police and hospitals

On Thursday, Norway's Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum will present the revised national budget.

The Norwegian government plans to spend more "oil money" and provide additional funding to hospitals and the police.

"There are large allocations that are moved in the revised national budget. Larger than we are used to seeing in the Norwegian context. We govern in a special time," Vedum told the Norwegian news agency NTB on Wednesday.

According to the minister, three expenditure items need to be adjusted: direct and indirect costs of the war in Ukraine, pensions and benefits, and compensation to the public sector for extraordinary price increases.

"We are not going to increase any taxes and duties, but there will be a slightly higher use of 'oil money'," Finance Minister Vedum said.

Fears of spring floods

An unusually large amount of snow in the mountain areas and lowlands in southern and eastern Norway and parts of Trøndelag has increased the probability that this year's spring flood could be highly damaging, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) reports.

There has been a calm start to the snow melt in recent days, but should the weather change, bringing about lots of rain and heat in a short time, notable spring floods could occur, on-duty hydrologist Ann-Live Øye Leine at the NVE told the newspaper Nationen.

"As is the case every year, the weather will be the decisive factor in whether there will be a spring flood at the yellow, orange, or red level," she said.

This week, the water flow will increase somewhat in some waterways, but Leine emphasises that this is a normal development in connection with snow melting.

Norway's Alessandra Male qualifies for Eurovision finals

On Tuesday, Norway's Eurovision candidate Alessandra Mele progressed from the semi-finals to the finals.

Alessandra performed the song "Queen of Kings", which she wrote with Henning Olerud, Stanley Ferdinandez, and Linda Dale.

"It was a real kick to kick off Eurovision in front of a wild audience here in Liverpool and in front of millions of TV viewers back home. The atmosphere was electrifying," Alessandra said, according to Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

New volcano discovered in the Barents Sea

Scientists have discovered a new volcano in the Barents Sea at Bjørnøya, the southernmost island of Norway's Svalbard archipelago.

The volcanic area releases mud, liquids and gas from the Earth's interior. The volcano will be named the Borealis Mud Volcano, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

"We knew there was a formation in this area because we could see the crater. But we didn't think we would find a volcano. It was very unexpected," expedition leader Giuliana Panieri said.

The discovery was made by researchers of The Arctic University of Norway (UiT) and REV Ocean researchers.

The volcano is located at a depth of 400 meters and is the second active volcano ever found in Norwegian waters.