Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Several banks increase mortgage interest rates

DNB, Nordea, and Sparebanken Sør all raised interest rates on deposits and mortgages on Monday after Norway's Central Bank (Norges Bank) raised the key interest rate to 3.25 percent last week.

"Based on Norges Bank's decision to raise the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points at the rate meeting on May 4th, DNB has decided to increase the interest rate on mortgages and deposits by up to 0.25 percentage points," Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten at DNB announced in ​​a stock exchange announcement.

Nordea is also increasing interest rates on mortgages and deposits by up to 0.25 percentage points. New interest rates for existing loans will apply from June 20th.

"We have decided to increase interest rates on mortgages and deposits as a result of Norges Bank's new interest rate hike," Randi Marjamaa, at Nordea Norge, said in a press release.

Sparebanken Sør also increased its interest by 0.25. The interest rates for new loans apply from May 9th. For existing loan customers, the increase takes effect from June 21st, according to Fædrelandsvennen.

NAV survey: Still a great shortage of labour in Norway

Norwegian businesses need more than 53,000 workers. The shortage is most significant in health and care services, but there are also far too few craft and industrial workers in Norway, according to the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration's (NAV) new company survey.

"Although the estimated shortage of qualified labour is significantly lower this year, it is still very high. With the exception of 2022 and 2019, we have to go back to 2008 to find a higher level," NAV chief Hans Christian Holte said.

The labour shortage has decreased throughout the country compared to last year, except in Troms og Finnmark.

Measured in absolute numbers, the shortage of workers is greatest in Oslo, followed by Øst-Viken.

One in four businesses reports recruitment problems - 26 percent responded that they had had problems getting workers in the last three months.

Norway's first full-scale nuclear preparedness exercise in progress

The Directorate for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness (DSB), the Directorate for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety (DSA), and several other state agencies are carrying out a nuclear preparedness exercise – Arctic REIHN.

The exercise was originally supposed to be held in 2022 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of Bodø will be able to hear several emergency vehicles and helicopters during the days while the exercise is in progress.

Parts of the exercises will also take place in Sørvær and in Fauske Municipality.

Eurovision semi-finals

Norway, Sweden, and Finland are set to participate in the Eurovision song contest semi-finals in Liverpool on Tuesday. The broadcast starts at 9 pm.

Norway's candidate Alessandra Watle Mele will represent the country with the song "Queen of Kings". A total of 15 countries participate in the first semi-final.

The Norwegian-Italian artist's costume has been changed from the Norwegian Melodi Grand Prix final in Trondheim.

In Norway, it was a kind of warrior costume, while in the UK, she will be performing in a costume inspired by Queen Elizabeth I and her era.

Norwegian king and queen to visit Denmark

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway will visit Denmark in June, the royal palace in Oslo confirmed in a statement yesterday.

The couple will arrive on June 15th on the royal ship "Norge" where they will be received by Queen Margrethe.

Events promoting business and green partnerships between the two Nordic countries will feature on the agenda for the visit. The schedule is yet to be confirmed in full.

King Harald, 86, is currently hospitalised in Norway with an infection but is expected to recover this week.

