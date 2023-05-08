Norway's King Harald hospitalised again due to infection

Advertisement

According to the hospital, King Harald's condition is stable, the palace announced in a press release on Monday.

"His Majesty the King is on sick leave and has been admitted to Rikshospitalet. The king has been diagnosed with an infection that must be treated and will remain in the hospital for a few days. His condition is stable," the press release noted.

The king was initially supposed to be at Akershus fortress to mark Liberation Day and Norway's Veterans' Day on Monday.

Liberation Day marking

Due to his health, this has now been cancelled, Guri Varpe, head of communications at the Royal House, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

"The crown prince will carry out (the planned activities) for this commemoration," Varpe said.

"There are no changes to the king's plans for the week beyond the fact that he will not participate at the marking at Akershus today, newspaper Dagbladet reports.

The next item on the king's official program is a cabinet meeting on Friday, May 11th. On the same day, he is scheduled to receive Italian President Sergio Mattarella on a state visit.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told newspaper VG that he hoped the king would recover soon.

"I wish the king a speedy recovery and hope he recovers quickly," he said.



Hospitalised on several occasions in recent years

King Harald has been admitted to Rikshospitalet several times in recent years, most recently in December last year when he also had an infection.

The last time the 86-year-old king was operated on was in 2021 for a damaged tendon above his right knee.

The operation was successful and the king was subsequently declared to be in good shape, according to the palace.