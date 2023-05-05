TRAVEL: Direct train between Oslo and Røros returns

Advertisement

On May 2nd, a direct train departed Oslo Central headed for the copper mining village of Røros for the first time in 26 years.

The new service, operated by Swedish state-owned SJ, will be offered throughout the summer as part of a trial to determine whether the service will be brought back permanently.

SJ’s new route is a variation of its existing Trondheim to Oslo service. The service will travel to Trondheim via Røros. On the other service, passengers were required to travel to Hamar and change for the Hamar to Trondheim train to get to Røros.

With its houses dating back to the 1700s and 1800s, the former mining town is a popular tourist destination. This is thanks in part to it being a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The train will run daily, departing Trondheim at 5:37am, reaching Røros at 8:21am before leaving for Oslo, arriving at 1:02pm. The train will then begin its return journey, departing Oslo at 2:17pm, reaching Røros at 7:34pm and terminating in Trondheim at 10:27pm.

Existing services between Trondheim and Oslo will not be affected by the new route.

Unlike SJ’s other long-distance train, the 76-type train used for the journey will not have a dining car but will have vending machines onboard.

The service will end on September 1st, while SJ assesses whether there is enough demand to have the service run year-round.

Aside from the town itself, the area is known for hiking, fishing and skiing, with several national parks and nature reserves nearby.