Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Airport express train affected by delays

Delays can be expected on the airport express train, Flytoget, to Oslo Gardermoen Airport. The cause of the delays is a train needing to be removed from the tracks.

The train meant that the track to the airport was blocked for over an hour. The train was removed at around 7am.

Norway’s health minister promises mental health plan

A new mental plan for young people will be unveiled by the government in June, Minister of Health Ingvild Kjerkol has said.

The plan aims to reduce mental illness and mental health problems among young people by 25 percent.

“Our goal is that far fewer children and young people will experience mental health problems, Kjerkol told the national meeting,” Kjerkol said.

“Children and young people self-report a significant amount of mental health problems. We want it to be reduced by 25 percent. This means that children and young people will be better off,” the health minister added.

The health minister also said that the reasons for growing mental illness among young people were numerous and complex, and the answer wasn’t as simple as prescribing medication.

PM acknowledges tough financial times

PM Jonas Gahr Støre has promised to deliver for low-earners and those on welfare and has acknowledged many in Norway are now experiencing poverty.

His comments come after being asked about the increased use of foodbanks by public broadcaster NRK.

Advertisement

“It is an experience of poverty for many people in Norway that we should not have. I am glad there is a political commitment to do something about it. And I think that line of ensuring that those people can have the opportunity to work and manage on their own income is a very important contribution. And that motivates and engages the Labour Party heavily,” he said.

He also said that more employees needed to unionise in order to avoid becoming “working poor”.

Armed Forces: Increase in Russian vessels in northern seas

Norway’s armed forces have said that it expects to see more Russian vessels at sea.

“We are, therefore, in a period where major allied - and Russian - activity at sea in our immediate areas is expected,” The Norwegian Armed Forces writes on its website.

“The defence follows the activity closely, and we do this continuously together with our allies. We are familiar with the activity and have a good picture of what is happening outside our coast,” The Armed Forces told Nettavisen.