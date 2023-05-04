Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Støre says it isn't Norway's call to send old fighter jets to Ukraine

On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre met with his Nordic counterparts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At a press conference, Zelensky thanked Norway for its financial support.

"I thank Norway, Mr Prime Minister (Støre), for how effective you are in creating a new and lasting peace for Ukraine and Europe. Norway's weapons are strong. Their economic support package shows many others in the world what it means to truly value peace," he said.

Meanwhile, Støre said that the Nordic countries were united in their support for Ukraine while it applies for European and NATO membership.

"The Nordic countries stand by your side on the way towards European integration and on the way into NATO," Støre said.

Earlier in the day, he said it was relevant for Norway to give Ukraine fighter jets.

"It is not a relevant topic for us today (whether to send F-16 jets to Ukraine). The whole question must be considered in a much larger context, where the large states must make the decision," he told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

National Labour Party conference

The 69th annual Labour Party conference begins today and runs until Sunday. Some 300 party representatives from all over the country will gather in Folkets Hus in Oslo and elect the top board and management.

Poor results in polls and infighting over whether the party is in a crisis or not have dominated the debate in the lead-up to the event.

Labour Party leader and PM Jonas Gahr Støre has maintained that the party is not in a state of crisis.

Police in Bergen to beef up presence on May 17th

Both police in the Bergen and the city's municipality will deploy extra resources on May 17th to avoid any unwanted incidents.

"If unwanted incidents occur, ranging from accidents, personal injury, and traffic problems to breaches of critical infrastructure, several relevant actors in the Cooperative Center are ready and must contribute to ensuring that the incidents are handled as quickly as possible and in close cooperation with relevant emergency agencies," Svein Erik Malkenes from Bergen Municipality said to NTB.

On Constitution Day last year, Bergen Police responded to over 400 calls involving drunkenness, violence and attacks on public servants.

One in five have vulnerable finances

A new report from the national data agency Statistics Norway has found that one in five Norwegians could not afford a major unexpected expense last year.

"One in five answered that they could only manage an unexpected expense of 20,000 kroner within a month by taking out additional loans, selling assets or receiving help from others. This amounts to approximately 900,000 Norwegians," Håvard Bergesen Dalen said from Statistics Norway said of the figures.