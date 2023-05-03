Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

The government to offer more cash for areas to take refugees

Norway's government expects the number of refugees fleeing to Norway to continue increasing, so it will provide municipalities with more money to take more asylum seekers.

In the revised national budget for 2023, the government will put aside an extra 138 million kroner.

"We have issued a request to the municipalities to settle a total of 35,000 refugees in 2023. But the latest forecasts we have seen show that there may be even more. That is why we need to resettle more refugees," Minister for Labour and Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen told Norwegian newswire NTB.

The latest forecast predicts that Norway will be required to settle around 43,000 refugees. Municipalities will receive a grant of 50,000 kroner per refugee it receives.

The money allocated to the language training for Ukrainian refugees has also been increased.

Støre to meet other Nordic leaders

Security issues, Nordic cooperation and support for Ukraine will be on the agenda when the Danish, Swedish and Icelandic prime ministers meet. Norway's PM, Jonas Gahr Støre, will also attend, as will Finland's President Sauli Niinistö.

Weak krone to influence interest rate meeting

On Thursday, Norway's central bank will meet to discuss whether interest rates will be raised, and the weak krone will play a part in discussions.

Experts and analysts expect the key policy rate to be raised by 0.25 percentage points.

Elisabeth Holvik, chief economist at Sparebank 1, told NTB that the bank could express concerns over the exchange rate.

"But I also think they will announce that they are worried about the krone exchange rate. They could increase the interest rate further but choose to notify first," she said.

The best Norwegian businesses for customer satisfaction revealed

Norway's state-owned wine monopoly, Vinmonopolet, has been named the best business for customer satisfaction for 2023.

Airport express train Flytoget took the silver award. Another train firm, Vy, slipped down the rankings to 148th out of 159, ranking it among the worst firms for customer satisfaction.

New national park proposed in Østmarka

The Norwegian Environmental Agency proposes making parts of the Østmarka a national park to protect the area's most important and vulnerable wildlife.

Should the forest be awarded national park status, it would become the 48th national park in Norway. It would also become the first national park with close proximity to Norway's capital.