Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tax return deadline could be postponed

Due to technical issues on the Tax Administration (Skatteetaten) website, the Norwegian tax authority is considering extending the deadline for submitting this year's tax return on Tuesday. People need to be able to access the site in order to submit their tax returns.

The current deadline is May 2nd, but users have been experiencing problems logging into the Tax Administration's site on Sunday and Monday.

"We will assess the need for an extension of the deadline if there are still technical problems tomorrow," division director Marta Johanne Gjengedal in the Tax Administration stated in a press release on Monday.

Of the 4.2 million Norwegians who received their tax return notice digitally this year, 3 million have submitted their tax return so far, according to Gjengedal.

PM rejects talk about crisis in the Labour Party

Just a few days before the party's national meeting, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre rejected notions that there is a crisis in the Labour Party.

"I do not agree with that," the PNM told TV 2.

Mayor of Tana Helga Pedersen painted a dark picture of the situation in the party on Monday, saying that the party must recognise that it is in a crisis.

Prime Minister Gahr Støre agreed that the party is currently not doing well in the opinion polls but said he has faith in the party's growth.

Airlines ask Norwegian government to help pay for emissions cuts

The airlines SAS and Norwegian believe it will be too expensive to pay for promised cuts in climate emissions. They want the government to get involved.

According to the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN), the two companies have promised to cut up to 45 percent of climate emissions by 2030.

"We have to have the government with us. Otherwise, it won't work," Kjetil Håbjørg, the Norwegian CEO of SAS, said.

He also believes that special taxes should be used to finance the production and purchase of sustainable fuel, and the CEO of Norwegian Geir Karlsen agrees.

Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård pointed out that many industries could need taxes to finance climate measures.

"We have previously entered into climate partnerships for three other industries in Norway, so we have to assess whether it is relevant for aviation," he told DN.

PST: Russian agent wanted to buy mini-submarine "as a gift for a friend"

In recent years, Russian military intelligence has tried to buy advanced technical equipment, including underwater equipment, from Norwegian companies, according to the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).

In 2021, a person that the PST believes was a GRU officer contacted a Norwegian company that operates mini-submarines.

The officer, who, according to PST, was attached to the Russian embassy as a diplomat, said he wanted to buy two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), explaining that they were to be a gift for a friend.

The PST got involved, and the deal did not go through.