Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Oil fund calls for tight AI regulation

The Government Pension Fund, better known as the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund or oil fund, has asked the government to regulate the use of artificial intelligence.

In an interview with the Financial Times, head of the fund Nikolai Tangen has said current regulation is inadequate.

“We believe that authorities and governments must regulate AI. We do not see that regulation is on the way yet,” he said.

The fund invests revenues generated by oil and gas into companies worldwide and has invested in Apple, Alphabet, Nvidia and Microsoft as part of its 9,000 firm portfolio. Some of the major tech firms it invests in aim to implement AI in some way, shape or form.

Finance Minister says no to housing tax

Norwegian Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, will not implement a controversial housing tax proposed by parliament’s housing committee.

“It is completely out of the question to increase our housing taxation for ordinary people,” he told public broadcaster NRK.

The tax would’ve applied to homeowners living in their own property. The government has said it opposes the tax as it wants more people to own homes.

Meanwhile, those favouring the tax say that it could reduce debt and housing prices and solidify the financial system.

Advertisement

Norway says no to nuclear power

A parliamentary majority has ruled out investigating the prospect of nuclear power in Norway until at least 2050.

A minority in the parliament consisting of the Conservative Party, Progress Party, Red Party, Liberal Party, Green Party and Christian Democrats intended to have the government investigate how Norway could facilitate nuclear power.

A second proposal would ask the government to invest and take an active role in international research on new nuclear power technology.

The Labour Party, Centre Party and Socialist Left Party had a majority against both proposals.

Parliament under fire for commuter housing and payoffs

The Storting has faced strong criticism from the National Audit Office for its use of commuter housing, severance pay and travel expenses.

It concluded that the rules were unclear, poor control over the systems and incorrect information led to MPs being paid too much money when they left parliament.

A third of MPs who have left parliament in the past ten years have received too much money. The money is intended to support MPs while they find another job.