Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

400,000 yet to check their tax return

With the deadline fast approaching, some 400,000 in Norway are yet to check their tax return, Norwegian newswire NTB reports.

NTB obtained figures from the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten). Some 2.6 million have submitted their return, while around 1.5 million have received their settlement. As a result, more than 15 billion kroner has been paid out.

"It is your responsibility to check that the information is correct," Nina Schanke Funnemark from the tax agency said.

She added that the tax return that arrives needs to be completed, and people are required to fill in certain parts, such as travel deductions and information about property and assets abroad.

Norwegian embassy officials given a week to leave Russia

The ten diplomats ordered to leave Russia will need to return to Norway in a week's time, public broadcaster NRK reports.

"The Russians have given us the same type of deadline as they got in Oslo, i.e. one week," The Norwegian ambassador to Russia, Robert Kvile, told the broadcaster.

"It's hard for those who have to travel, it's hard for us who stay behind, and it's hard for the local employees who have to see 10 out of 19 go home to Norway," he added.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry states that the diplomats have been expelled as a "retaliatory measure" after Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats earlier this month.

Farmers demand 170,000 wage increase

The Farmers' Association has demanded an increase of 171,300 kroner per man year from the government this year.

"The demand is very high. It is three times higher than the result of last year's negotiations," Viil Søyland, who is negotiating on behalf of the state, said at a press conference.

"I am particularly concerned about the poor profitability for the dairy farmer. Therefore, we require a special prioritisation of milk. Production is a pillar for maintaining food production in the rural areas," said the leader of the Farmer's Association, Bjørn Gimming.

Sale of helicopters approved

The US Department of State has approved the sale of six Seahawk helicopters to Norway for 12 billion kroner.

A possible sale of maintenance and services for Hercules transport aircraft to the value of 1.7 billion kroner has also been approved.

Last year, the government cancelled the contract of NH-90 helicopters that were ordered way back in 2001 over reliability and delay issues.