Everything that changes in Norway in May 2023

Advertisement

Tax deadline

Residents in Norway will have until May 2nd to file their tax returns and then until the end of May to pay any outstanding balances to avoid being charged interest.

The deadline is typically at the end of April, but due to a weekend and a public holiday falling on the due date, returns submitted by May 2nd will be considered fine.

Recent figures show that some 400,000 people are yet to open their tax returns this year. The tax return you receive is only partially complete, with you being required to correct any wrong information and update, for example, the sections for property and assets abroad.

International Workers' Day

The first day of May is marked by a public holiday, International Workers Day. The day celebrates the working classes and the organised labour movement.

The day is a public holiday, meaning most workers can expect a long weekend heading into May. If you are at work and work shifts, you can expect double or improved pay.

Norway has two other public holidays in May, May 17th and May 18th. This brings us to our next point.

May 17th

Constitution Day is a day of national celebration in Norway and is marked by a public holiday, parades and locals wearing their national costumes or bunad.

The day marked when the Constitution of Norway was signed on May 17th 1814. The constitution declared Norway an independent kingdom.

May 17th is followed by May 18th this year, which happens to be Ascension Day (also a public holiday). If you book off Friday the 19th, you could enjoy five days off for one day of annual leave.

Advertisement

NATO foreign ministers visit Oslo

NATO will hold a meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo on May 31st. Norway is a NATO member, and on the agenda will be security policy and further support for Ukraine.

Norway has long been held as a strategic member of NATO due to the border it shares with Russia in the Arctic Circle.

Bergen City Council to process the zoning plan for the Bybannen

Bergen City Council will present an objection-free zoning plan for the Bybannen to Åsane, extended Fløyfjellstunnel and the main cycle route from the city centre to Åsane.

After that, a meeting will be held with the Minister of Transport on June 2nd. The plan is for the service to provide for up to 60,000 daily passengers by 2040.

"The light rail is our most important tool for reducing emissions in our city and for giving people a comfortable and efficient way to travel. That this matter now finds a solution, without a single objection, is the result of hard work by skilled professionals in our municipality, an eminent professional council and not least, a political majority that really takes responsibility for the city's future. This is a big day for Bergen," Rune Bakervik, city council leader for Bergen, said of the light rail project.

Advertisement

Revised national budget

The government will present its revised national budget for 2023 on May 11th. The government will provide updated spending figures and economic forecasts as well as offer an updated view of its economic implementation.

The proposals will be unveiled at 10:45am.

Mediation talks for the wage settlement for the state and municipal sector

Negotiations for the municipalities and state end on May 1st and a strike could be held from May 25th if an agreement isn't reached before the initial deadline or during mediation.

Unions will negotiate with the employer for the state and municipal sectors.

Workers are expecting a pay rise which equates to a real wage increase. Teachers were on strike for four months last year after a breakdown in negotiations.

Interest rate decision

Norges Bank will announce a decision on interest rates on May 4th. Previously, it has signalled that rising inflation would take the key policy rate to between 3.5 and .3.75 percent.

Higher interest rates mean higher loan and mortgage repayments for consumers.