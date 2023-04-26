Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Norway's foreign ministry annoyed by Swedish rocket

The Norwegian foreign ministry has expressed annoyance at Sweden for not informing it of a research rocket that went down in the country's mountains.

Sweden launched the rocket on Monday from the Esrange Space Centre in Kiruna, northern Sweden.

The projectile crashed into a mountainside in the Malselv municipality in Norway's far north, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the closest inhabited area.

No one was injured, and no material damage was reported.

"The crash of a rocket like this is a very serious incident that can cause serious damage," the foreign ministry in Oslo said.

"When such a border violation occurs, it is crucial that those responsible immediately inform the relevant Norwegian authorities through the proper channels," it said.

The incident marks a rare spat between the two countries.

Norwegians are too sedentary

Around 80 per cent of Norwegians spend more than eight hours a day sitting down, a new survey has found.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) and the Norwegian Institute of Sports Studies conducted the survey, showing that Norwegians aren't active enough. Furthermore, only three out of ten meet the recommendations for physical activity.

"The results from the new mapping of physical activity and time at rest show that there is still considerable potential to increase the time spent on physical activity in the Norwegian population, especially among the elderly," a professor at NIH and researcher at the NIPH said.

Those who sit for eight hours or more per day should be active for at least five hours per week.

Offshore wind in Norway is currently not profitable

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate has said that offshore wind in its current form isn't profitable in Norway.

"Offshore wind in Norway is not profitable today, and floating offshore wind is quite far from being profitable," Kjetil Lund, the fund's CEO, said.

Several directorates handed recommendations on energy in Norway to the government. The government plans to generate up to 30 gigawatts of offshore wind before 2040.

SAS with heavy losses

Between November 2022 and the end of March, SAS lost 4 billion Swedish krona, the latest monthly accounts show.

The airline has been granted bankruptcy protection in the USA. The report is submitted as part of the bankruptcy protection process the company is undergoing, which is called Chapter 11.