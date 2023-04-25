Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Snow chaos on roads in eastern Norway

The snow is causing major problems in traffic in eastern Norway. The Norwegian Road Traffic Center believes the problems will last throughout the day.

The snowfall has led to slippery roads in several places in eastern Norway, especially north of Oslo.

"From Oslo and northwards, there has been a lot of snow in many places. Perhaps even more than the meteorologists assumed. It creates a lot of traffic problems," Anne Hårstad at the Road Traffic Center told the news bureau NTB.

In several places, the police have reported accidents due to summer tyres. For example, on the E16 at Jessheim, a driver lost control of a car and spun around. The driver was reported for driving with summer tyres.

"If you have summer tyres, you have nothing to do on the road today. You have to keep an extra good distance when it is as slippery as it is now and adjust your speed," Hårstad added.

Oslo and Viken extend free public transport to all asylum seekers

From May 2nd, all asylum seekers will be able to travel free of charge on public transport in Oslo and Viken.

Until now, the offer has only applied to Ukrainian refugees. The offer applies to trips with Ruter, Brakar and Østfold public transport, the newspaper Klassekampen writes.

"We want to welcome everyone who comes to our country, who often find themselves in a difficult life situation," Sirin Stav (MDG), City Councilor for the Environment and Transport in Oslo, said.

The offer will be a trial scheme that will last for one year. However, the scheme will not apply to undocumented refugees, as it would be difficult to implement in practice if one does not have any documentation to prove their status.

Advertisement

Several kilos of drugs found during traffic control stop in Bergen

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged after drugs were found in his possession during a traffic control stop in Bergen on Monday evening.

The police stopped the car in the centre of Bergen for a random check.

"He was carrying a large amount of drugs. During a search of his residence afterwards, further quantities of hashish, cocaine, and amphetamines were found," on-duty police lawyer Ole Vallestad Emmerhoff told the newspaper Bergensavisen (BA).

The police lawyer told the newspaper Bergens Tidende (BT) that almost a kilogram of hashish, two kilograms of amphetamine, and a small amount of cocaine were found.

The man, who is in his 20s, is charged with possession of drugs with a view to selling them.

Advertisement

Oslo City Council wants to build high-rise buildings

The Oslo City Council wants to build high-rise buildings of up to 70 meters in ten locations in the capital in order to put more homes for more people on the market.

For Central Oslo, the height limit will be 125 metres.

"We are proposing a new high-rise strategy with the possibility of high-rise buildings in certain central locations in the city so that people can live and work where there is excellent public transport coverage," City Council leader Raymond Johansen (AP) said in a press release.

The new strategy emphasises that the high-rise buildings must be built with a high climate standard, in suitable central locations, and close to public transport points.

"It is important for us to provide enough housing for the people of Oslo. The bulk of housing development now takes place in former industrial areas in the outer city, but we must also develop housing in the city's centre," the City Council leader said.