Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Persisting train delays between Bergen and Oslo

Some 38 percent of the trains between Bergen and Oslo in the last six months have either been cancelled or delayed, according to the figures that the local newspaper Bergensavisen (BA) has collected from Bane Nor.

In the last six months, from October 2022 to and including March 2023, only six out of ten trains have been on time on the 114-year-old train route between the country's two largest cities, the newspaper writes.

A long-distance train is considered on schedule if it arrives at the terminal within a margin of five minutes and 59 seconds.

Around three out of ten trains were delayed, while one out of ten was cancelled.

Bane Nor acknowledged that they are not satisfied with the statistics.

"The statistics show that punctuality and regularity on the Bergen Railway have developed in a negative direction," communications advisor Harry Korslund at Bane Nor told the newspaper.

Snow danger warning for parts of eastern Norway

Meteorologists have issued a yellow danger warning for snow in parts of eastern Norway for Monday and Tuesday.

According to the danger warning, snow is expected on Monday in places at an altitude above 200-400 metres, and 5 to 25 centimetres of snow are expected.

It will continue to snow on Tuesday. The snow line, the boundary between snow-covered and snow-free surfaces, will drop between Monday and Tuesday, and there may also be sleet or snow in lower areas and near the Oslofjord in the first part of the day.

Between 3 and 25 centimetres of snow are expected on Tuesday, mostly in higher-lying areas. The precipitation will decrease throughout the day.

Advertisement

Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Norwegian citizens to leave Sudan

Norwegian authorities are urging Norwegian citizens to leave Sudan due to the ongoing serious and unpredictable security crisis.

"Fighting is still going on in Khartoum and other parts of the country. Aeroplanes, combat helicopters, and heavy artillery are being used. There is a shortage of food, water, electricity and health care. The situation is serious and unpredictable and can change quickly," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Sunday evening.

On the same day that fighting broke out between the government army and the powerful paramilitary group RSF on April 15th, the Norwegian authorities advised against all travel to Sudan.

The tightening of the recommendations on Sunday came shortly after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Norway's three diplomats had been evacuated from the country.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that around 80 Norwegian citizens are now registered in Sudan.

Advertisement

Norwegians think Russians in Norway should distance themselves from Putin

Most Norwegians distinguish between the Russian regime and ordinary Russians. But eight out of ten respondents to a new survey demand that Russians in Norway clearly distance themselves from Putin and the Russian regime.

The new information was revealed in a survey published by the Norwegian Institute for Urban and Regional Research (NIBR) at Oslo Met this week, the newspaper Aftenposten writes.

Four out of ten, 39 percent, believe Russians have collective responsibility for the war in Ukraine. And 82 percent of those questioned fear that Russia may carry out sabotage actions in Norway.

Nine of ten Norwegians clearly state that Norway must not lift the sanctions against Russia. Just as many believe the Crimean peninsula belongs to Ukraine. Almost nine out of ten want to send Norwegian weapons to Ukraine.

Approximately 25,000 Russian or Norwegian-born people with Russian parents live in Norway.