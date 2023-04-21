Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

The general strike is over

Norway's general strike was too big to last. It ended on Thursday afternoon following an agreement between employee and employer representatives in the wage settlement negotiations.

The employee side was represented by the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Vocational Unions (YS), while the employer side's interests were looked after by the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO).

In Thursday's agreement, the two sides agreed on a 5.2 percent wage growth framework, but a more significant proportion of this is given in general supplements.

As the NHO explains on its webpage, a general supplement means a salary supplement for everyone within the collective agreement, either in the form of a percentage increase in wage rates or as a krone supplement.

"This is a historically good result," LO leader Peggy Hessen Følsvik said, adding that her members are also now happy that the strike is over. Striking LO members returned to work from 6 am on Friday morning.

The government wants to discontinue cash benefits for children

The Norwegian government is removing the cash benefit for children between 20 and 23 months. That means parents of young children will only be entitled to cash support for seven months, compared to the current framework of 11 months.

This means that only parents with children between 13 and 19 months are entitled to cash support, the newspaper VG reports.

According to the newspaper, this is the result of a compromise between the ruling Labour and Centre parties.

Education Minister Tonje Brenna wanted to remove the support, while Minister for Children and Families Kjersti Toppe wanted to continue the scheme. Now, the two ministers have agreed to cut the duration of the cash support.

Advertisement

Could it become attractive for low-wage workers in Norway to work?

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told the newspaper VG that the government would make it more attractive for people on social security and low wages to work, via the state budget for the autumn.

He says they will offer tax benefits encouraging people on social security or low-income groups to work.

"No one benefits from sitting too much at home instead of being at work," he told the newspaper.

In every state budget going forward, there will be deductions that will stimulate more work, Vedum explained.

"And we want to remove obstacles that prevent people on social security from making use of their residual work capacity," he added.

Advertisement

Svarttjern school to lead the May 17th children's parade in Oslo

Svarttjern School will get to lead this year's children's train on May 17th in Oslo. The school turns 50 this year.

Rommen and Lutvann schools will be second and third in the parade, respectively, the newspaper Avisa Oslo reports.

"We think it's great to have an anniversary and get to go first in the parade. More of our students than usual will participate this year," principal Olav Knutsen told the newspaper.

Altogether, there will be 112 schools in the children's parade this year.

The parade usually starts at 10 am at Festningsplassen, goes up Karl Johans Street, past the parliament (Storting) and the Palace, and ends at Rådhusplassen around 1.30 pm.