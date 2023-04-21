SAS airline opens new European flight routes from Bergen

Advertisement

Among other things, Bergen residents will be able to enjoy new direct flights to and from Palma, Manchester, Milan, Nice, Alicante, and Split from this summer.

"Western Norway is important to SAS, and our goal is for SAS to be important to western Norway," Kjetil Håbjørg of SAS told local newspaper Bergensavisen (BA).

"We have noted that Bergen is the city in Norway that ranks first in terms of increase in traffic. As one of many actors (in the market), we obviously want to take part in that," the SAS executive said.

In addition to new routes, the airline is also expanding its operations in Bergen with its own lounge and a base for pilots and cabin crew, according to the news bureau NTB.