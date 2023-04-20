Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Significant risk of electricity prices skyrocketing, energy company warns

The danger of new sky-high electricity prices is serious, the energy company Entelios said on Thursday. The company fears the period with slightly lower electricity prices will soon be over.

Andreas Myhre, director of power management at Entelios, told the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) that we should brace for five dramatic years in the electricity market.

"So far this year, we have been saved by the mild winter. In the short term, and for the summer, it looks pretty good and stable. But at the same time, it is quite certain that it will not be smooth sailing if we look a little further ahead," Myhre told the newspaper.

He says the energy situation in Europe will be strained for the next five years.

"Access to gas from the east is completely gone. If the next winter is cold, the risk is high for a new round of sky-high prices," he said.

General strike enters fourth day

The general strike in the private sector, which started on Monday after a breakdown in talks and mediation between the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Vocational Unions (YS) on the employee side and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise on the employer side, entered its fourth day on Thursday.

Several unions report that their membership has grown during the first three days of the strike. The United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet) - the largest union in the private sector - told the newspaper Klassekampen that it got more than 1,000 new members so far.

Union leader Jørn Eggum is satisfied with the increase in members.

"I see the growth as a sign that people are becoming aware of the importance of being in a union," he told the newspaper.

Since Monday, 22,947 LO members and 1,441 YS members have been on strike. On Friday, a further 16,561 LO members and 460 YS members are expected to go on strike.

Employee takes Norway's 'Oil Fund' to court

Long-time manager Elisabeth Bull Daae of Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, also known as the "Oil Fund," is suing her employer for gender and pay discrimination and illegal dismissal, among other things.

She is demanding 16 million kroner in damages. The Oil Fund rejects the accusations. A total of 18 days has been set aside for the trial in the Oslo District Court.

Both central bank chief Ida Wolden Bache and Oil Fund chief Nicolai Tangen have been called in as witnesses.

Norway gets first Ukrainian Orthodox congregation

Norway got its first Ukrainian Orthodox congregation - the congregation of Saint Jaroslav the Wise in Trondheim, where the liturgy will be held in Ukrainian.

The Ukrainian Orthodox congregation had its first service with a visiting priest last weekend. Now the priest has decided to stay, and the congregation will apply to be registered as a religious community, the newspaper Vårt Land reports.

"It was a wish from the local Ukrainian community to have a priest. Not all Ukrainians are familiar with church or interested in religious issues, but it is unsurprising that many refugees with bad experiences may wish to get a priest," Jørgen G. Bosoni, who has committed himself to Ukrainian refugees getting a priest and congregation, said.