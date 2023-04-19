Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Russian civilian vessels used by the state for spying

As many as 50 Russian trawlers, cargo ships and other vessels are being used by the Russian state to carry out espionage activities and gather intelligence on crucial infrastructure in Norway, according to a report by public broadcaster NRK.

Over the past year, NRK has carried out a joint investigation with fellow Nordic broadcasters Danmarks Radion (DR), Sveriges Television (SVT) and Finnish YLE.

“What Russia is interested in is Norwegian technology, but mostly military dispositions, allied presence and movement. We see this in connection with allied exercises, where they happen to sail through, anchor, or stay nearby. Then we follow very closely and see if there are other places where they behave abnormally,” Nils Andreas Stensønes, from the National Intelligence Service, told the Broadcaster.

The Russian ambassador to Norway denied any wrongdoing to NRK.

LO could afford to strike for a year and a half

Unions have a significant war chest to fund the current strikes, the newspaper Aftenposten reports. The eleven unions under the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) umbrella have 5.4 billion kroner to fund strikes.

The cash is used to compensate striking workers who lose out on wages if they are pulled out on strike. The unions can therefore afford to strike for over a year and a half or 365 working days.

For those fearing significant disruption caused by a long-winded strike, experts predict that the general strike may only last a week or so.

Oslo could introduce compulsory residence rules

Oslo City Council fears holiday homes could cause a shortage in the property market, and it is open to looking into compulsory residence in the capital.

The news comes after an increasing number of people from outside Oslo have been buying property in the capital to use as holiday homes. This takes homes off the market for people looking to rent or buy in Norway’s largest city.

Compulsory residence means that those buying a home must live in the city. Alternatively, a residential obligation requires the owner or someone else to live on the property full-time.

Compulsory residence is common in mountain and coastal areas to ensure that all the properties don’t become holiday homes.

Some 700 Afghans are at risk of losing residence and citizenship

About 700 Afghan and Afghan Norwegian citizens risk losing their right to live in Norway due to submitting incorrect information.

“The revocations are due to suspicion of a residence permit or citizenship in another country or that the applicant has a different network in Afghanistan than what they have stated,” Elin Berstad Mortensen from the Norwegian Organisation for Asylum Seekers (NOAS) said.

Around 410 Afghans could lose their residence permit, and 288 could have their Norwegian citizenship revoked.

The UDI can revoke residence permits if it believes that applicants have knowingly given incorrect information or withheld key details when applying for protection or residence in Norway.