Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Rental prices in Norway continue to increase

The prices of rental properties in Norway's four largest cities rose by 4.4 percent in the first three months of 2023. In the last year, rental prices have risen by 10.4 per cent.

"Eiendom Norge's rental housing price statistics show a historically strong rise in rental housing prices in Norway both in the first quarter of 2023 and in the last year. We have never measured such strong growth in rental prices in Norway," managing director Henning Lauridsen of Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norge) stated in a press release.

The price increase was most significant in Oslo, with a 5.3 percent rise in the first quarter. The price spike amounted to 4 percent in Bergen.

"The strong growth in rental prices we had through 2022 continues into 2023, and the capital, in particular, stands out. Throughout 2022, inflation changed pace both in Norway and internationally. This affects rental prices both through higher interest rates and, more generally speaking, increased costs for landlords," Lauridsen explained.

General strike continues

The general strike that started on Monday, after the breakdown of talks and mediation between employee and employer organisation delegates, is set to continue on Tuesday.

The director of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), Norway's largest organisation for employers, Ole Erik Almlid, admitted on Monday that high management salaries and million-dollar bonuses soured the mediation between the parties.

"It should be a lesson for our companies and us that there is a cost to increasing executive salaries and bonus payments. It is a fact that high executive salaries and bonuses made negotiations more difficult this time," he noted.

A weak krone is good, Nordea director claims

The low krone exchange rate is good news for the vast majority of Norwegian companies, according to investment director Robert Næss at Nordea.

The Norwegian krone has weakened by around 20 percent against the euro and the US dollar in the past year.

"For the vast majority of Norwegian companies, this is very good news. At least two-thirds of listed companies in Norway will benefit from the weak krona. Very few lose from that," Næss told the newspaper Klassekampen.

However, a weak krone will negatively affect Norwegian companies that depend on imports from abroad and Norwegians travelling abroad.

"But for the competitiveness of Norwegian companies, it is good that the kroner is weak. And that is good news for the job markets because it will be cheaper to employ people in Norway," Næss added.

Sparebank 1 economist believes high wage increase would result in higher interest rate in Norway

A wage increase of 5 percent would make it more difficult for Norway's Central Bank (Norges Bank) to bring inflation down to 2 percent.

That would probably also mean a higher interest rate, chief economist Harald Magnus Andreassen at Sparebank 1 Markets told the newspaper VG.

"The more wages rise, the more work the central bank will have to do to knock back inflation," Andreassen said, adding that a "wage settlement of over 5 percent means increased inflation and increased interest because more of the inflation is created domestically."

On Monday, more than 24,000 Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and Confederation of Vocational Unions (YS) members stopped working in protest against the wage settlement.