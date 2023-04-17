Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

General strike starts

Norway will be affected by a general strike starting Monday.

Nearly 25,000 members of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and Confederation of Vocational Unions (YS) will go on strike after the breakdown of wage settlement negotiations and mediation with the employer organisation Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO).

This is the first time in recent history that there has been a strike during an interim settlement (mellomoppgjør).

The strike affects a wide range of industries. Snack producers will stop production, as will several breweries. Some ferry routes will stop operating, and multiple heavy industrial companies will also be affected.

"The employees must have their share of the value creation. We are ready to strike as long as it takes," LO leader Peggy Hessen Følsvik said on Sunday.

Ofotbanen closed to train traffic

Ofotbanen is closed to train traffic between Katterat and Bjørnfjell on Monday morning due to power issues.

According to Bane NOR, the following lines are affected: F8: Narvik – Boden – Luleå – Stockholm.

On Monday morning, Vy announced that travellers must expect train delays and route changes.

"We do not know how long it will take before the trains can run as normal again," Vy noted.

Advertisement

Economists disagree about why the krone is weak

According to economist Harald Magnus Andreassen, the krone exchange rate is weakening because investors see that the "oil age" is going way.

The Norwegian krone has fallen by 20 percent in just one year when measured against the US dollar. However, economists are divided on why this happened, the newspaper Klassekampen reports.

"The value of the Norwegian krone is determined to a very small extent by conditions in Norway. This is (a) global (issue). And what we have seen in recent years is a very synchronous reduction in the price of fossil fuels," Andreassen said.

He added that other currencies that rely on fossil energy, such as the Australian dollar, have had a strikingly similar development to the krone over the past 20 years.

Chief economist at LO Roger Bjørnstad does not share Andreassen's views.

"I don't think that matters now. On the contrary, the price of oil is high now, so the weakening we have seen now, I don't think it is due to that," he noted, adding that what is happening now is related to international unrest in the financial markets.

"It is a well-known phenomenon that this type of unrest can weaken the Norwegian krone," the LO economist stated.

Advertisement

Young asylum seeker robbed by gang in Karl Johan Street in Oslo

A 17-year-old boy was robbed of his mobile phone on Sunday evening by a large group of young people at the university at the top of Karl Johan Street in Oslo.

The police received a report about the robbery at 8.09 pm, and a major search was carried out for the perpetrators, but by midnight on Sunday evening, no one had been arrested in the case.

"A witness stated that a gang of 15 people was in a fight, but we are unsure if the victim was alone. He was robbed of his mobile phone and had blood on his face and jacket when he was sent to the emergency room. The injuries are probably not serious, but he had some scrapes," operations manager Line Skott in the Oslo Police District told the Norwegian news agency NTB.

She added that the boy was an asylum seeker.