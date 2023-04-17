New flexible tickets introduced for public transport in Oslo and Viken

Advertisement

The new system came into force on Sunday, with the new flexible ticket system being called Reis by Ruter, which operates public transport in Oslo and Viken.

A single ticket will become cheaper the more frequently you purchase one during a 30-day period. The flexible ticket will offer a discount of up to 40 percent on a single ticket. The price of a single ticket in Oslo is currently 39 kroner.

The ticket is aimed at travellers who use the public transport system regularly but not frequently enough to justify the cost of a monthly travel card.

“When we now cut the prices of single tickets, I hope that public transport will become more accessible to even more people and that even more people will ditch the car and instead take the bus or train to kindergarten or work,” Sirin Stav, Environment and Transport Councillor at Oslo City Council told Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

Travellers who use public transport between one and three days a week would benefit the most from the new ticket. However, those who travel more frequently would still benefit more from purchasing a monthly pass.

In addition to the new Reis system, the cost of children’s single tickets has also been reduced by 20 percent. Last year, Ruter made travel free for children under 18 travelling with an adult at weekends or after 6pm on weekdays.

Passengers won’t be required to select a special ticketing option to benefit from the new pricing scheme for single tickets.