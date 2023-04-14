Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Train lines closed

The Dovrebanen, Gjøvikbanen and Rørosbanen are all closed on Friday morning. Railway operator Bane Nor has said that waterlogging, flooding or mudslides have caused the closures on these lines.

The Røros line closure affects train traffic between Hamar, Røros and Trondheim Central Station. Trains between Lillehammer and Brumunddal are also cancelled. The Dovre line will not be opened until midday at the earliest.

The Oslo to Trondheim train and the regional train between Drammen, Oslo Central and Lillehammer are the services affected by the closure of the Dovre line.

Train traffic between Roa and Gjøvik is also halted, which affects the R30 and R31 lines.

Wage settlement mediation begins today

A general strike looms if the trade union organisation LO fails to come to an agreement during mediation with the NHO.

If LO and NHO do not agree by midnight on April 15th, there will be a strike from the beginning of the working day on April 16th, with 22,947 members walking out in the first wave of industrial action.

The union has said it wants a real wage increase for its members in 2023. Estimates say a wage rise of five percent would be required for this to be a possibility.

PST: Russian intelligence in Norway taking bigger chances

Russia is taking bigger risks with its intelligence activities in Norway, the Police Security Service (PST) has said.

“We see, among other things, that they go after young people, both in business and politics. People who may not have information and influence today, but who will be able to get it in the long run,” Inger Haugland at the department for counterintelligence in PST told public broadcaster NRK.

Haugland said that the number of Russian intelligence officers in Norway numbered around 20. On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said it was expelling 15 diplomats for conducting intelligence activities.

“They gather information about and map critical infrastructure in Norway. They seek to buy and acquire Norwegian technology and Norwegian goods. They can be involved in cyber operations, strategic acquisition of strategically located property and other types of investment,” Haugland said of Russia’s intelligence activities in the country.

NRK employees to remove TikTok from their work phones

Employees at public broadcaster NRK have been asked to remove TikTok from any phones connected to its systems.

Due to security risks, Norway’s parliament decided that MPs should remove TikTok and Telegram from their work phones.