Six products I discovered living in Norway

The cheese slicer

Sat on the cutting edge of cheese-slicing technology is the Norwegian ostehøvel (cheese slicer). Such is the widespread use of this device, you are likely to find one in almost every Norwegian home.

The cheese slicer is ideally suited to Norwegian cheese, which is malleable and creamy. Unfortunately, it doesn't work on harder cheeses, like mature cheddar, as they are more prone to crumbling.

A few uses of the cheese slicer, and you'll wonder why they haven't caught on in other countries where soft cheese is popular.

However, be aware that failure to use a cheese slicer properly could result in verbal scalding from your significant other. This is because when not correctly used, a ski slope can form in the cheese slope. So please, for your own sake, take the time to slice evenly.

Single duvets on double beds

Now, single-bed duvets exist everywhere, and due to the existence of twin rooms in hotels, there are likely double packs available.

Still, you will be hard-pressed in Norway to find a duvet for a double, king or queen-size bed. Instead, most people opt for two singles on their beds in Norway.

While it may seem weird at first, there is a reason. Two singles mean separate duvets for each person in bed.

This helps them sleep better as it is easier to regulate your temperature when you aren't sharing a blanket and aren't jostling for covers, either.

Cabin sweaters

Depending on your fashion sensibilities, you may love or loathe them, but there is no denying that they are practical.

These heavy wool sweaters are typically handmade and feature ornate designs. Perhaps the most famous of these cabin sweater makers is Dale of Norway.

While they may cost a fortune, they are worth the outlay as they are insanely warm. In addition to being super warm, they are also very comfortable.

For most people, the ultimate use of a cabin sweater is to whack it on while they wait for the rest of the hytte (cabin) to warm up.

Still, a cabin sweater can be used for everything from heading to the shops to going on a cross-country ski and will last you a lifetime if looked after properly.

A sticker that says "no" to junk mail – that works

Depending on where you have lived before, you'll find that physical junk mail can be hard to ignore as it'll end up in your letterbox no matter how many stickers you put on your mailbox.

However, in Norway, a simple notice saying nei takk til uadressert reklame (no thanks to unaddressed advertising) is all you need to prevent most distributors from putting junk mail in your letter box.

A handmade note or a sticker from the Norwegian postal service, Posten, will prevent junk mail. Of course, if you have a change of heart, you can always remove the notice.

If you use a post office rather than a mailbox, you can also ask the post office to mark you down for no junk mail.

Aquavit

Despite being around since the 15th century, Aquavit isn't too widely known or available outside Scandinavia (or perhaps northern Germany as well).

It's a spirit distilled from grain or potatoes, then flavoured with herbs. The drink actually has an important cultural significance as it is drunk during special occasions such as Christmas to help food digest.

It can be drunk on its own or along with a beer. It's probably best enjoyed on a cold day as this strong Norwegian tipple will leave you with a warm sensation in your chest.

It has its own unique flavour, but many will compare it to whiskey. If the strong taste sounds off-putting, you can put a modern twist on the spirit by making a aquavit sour.

Inbuilt bike locks

The need to carry around a heavy and impractical chain to lock up a bike is a thing of the past in Norway, as many new bikes are sold with locks fitted to the frame, or you can add one yourself.

The lock is the form of a circular bar which is released by a key and goes between the spokes of the back wheel, meaning it can't be turned when the lock is in the fixed position.

This allows bikes to be locked standing freely too, which is quite handy. While Norway has a low crime rate, one of the crimes you are most likely to be the victim of would likely be theft of a personal possession like a bicycle.

Therefore, a practical and convenient means of keeping your bike locked up is essential.