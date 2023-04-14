Several train lines in Norway closed due to flooding and landslides

Advertisement

Several train lines in Norway will remain closed until the afternoon, railway network operator Bane Nor has said.

The Røros line between Elverum and Rena is closed, affecting the R60 service and traffic between Hamar, Røros and Trondheim. The line is expected to reopen by 11:30am, Bane Nor writes. Travellers on the Røros line can see how their journey is affected here.

Trains between Lillehammer and Brumunddal are also affected by a closure on the Dovre line. This is affecting the F6 from Oslo to Trondheim service and the RE10 from Drammen to Lillestrøm via Oslo Central. You can check the status of the F6 here and the status of the RE10 here.

Issues on the Dovre line between Lillehammer and Brumunddal will not be rectified until 2pm, according to Bane Nor.

Trains between Gjøvik and Roa are also affected by a closure on the Gjøvik line due to flooding. Bane Nor says it will issue an update at 12pm but is unsure how long it will take for the line to reopen. The issues on the Gjøvik line affect the R31 service between Oslo Central and Jaren and the RE30 between Oslo Central and Gjøvik.

READ ALSO: What are your rights if your train in Norway is delayed or cancelled?

By law, rail passengers can claim a 25 percent refund on their train ticket if they arrive at their stop more than 60 minutes late or 50 percent when they are 120 minutes late.

However, some companies offer more than what is required by law in the event that you are delayed. For example, Vy, SJ and Go-Ahead allow passengers 50 percent of the ticket price if there is an hour delay on long journeys. For shorter trips, you can claim half back if you are delayed by 30 minutes.