General strike looms as Norwegian wage settlement talks head to mediation

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) will meet to try and find an agreement on this year's interim wage settlement agreement.

The parties first met in March but were unable to come to an agreement. This year's deal only concerns wages as it is an interim settlement.

LO has repeatedly said that it intends to push for a real wage increase for its members. Government figures estimate inflation in Norway will be at 4.9 percent for 2023, meaning a minimum rise of five percent would be required to meet the demands of the union group.

On the other hand, NHO has argued that inflation figures don't consider the projected profitability of businesses, which it argues are under increased pressure this year.

"There are different earning capacities in the companies. Some are doing well, but the majority have a darker view of the future," Ole Erik Almlid, leader of the NHO, told public broadcaster NRK.

If an agreement isn't reached by Sunday, 24,500 workers from LO and the Confederation of Vocational Unions (YS) will be taken out on strike on Monday. The NHO and LO can also opt to extend the deadline if they wish.

Several analysts told NRK that they expected wages in Norway to rise by between 5.25 and 5.5 percent this year.