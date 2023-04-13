New toll charges introduced for motorists in Norway

Advertisement

Drivers in Norway pay an average of 3,967 kroner in road tolls each year, according to figures from road charge firm Fremtind Service.

Nearly half of all residents in Norway are signed up to the AutoPASS system to receive discounts on toll roads in Norway.

However, a new charge will be introduced, which will see motorists charged monthly for using the AutoPASS system.

Fortunately, the charges will not be too extortionate as issuers of AutoPASS systems will only be allowed to charge five kroner per month.

One service, Flyt, will be allowed to levy the monthly charge after its plans were initially blocked as transport authorities believed it was illegal.

Fremtind Service and Skyttelpass are among the issuers which have said that they will not be introducing monthly charges for using the AutoPASS service.

There are roughly 2.8 million AutoPASS customers in Norway, were they all to pay the monthly fee, it would generate around 180 million kroner for AutoPASS issuers.