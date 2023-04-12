Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

UDI to open 50 asylum reception centres

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) will open up to 50 new reception centres for asylum seekers due to a sharp increase in the number of those applying for refugee status in Norway.

It said up to 10 refugee centres could be required per region, corresponding to 2,500 and 7,500 extra reception places.

"Before the Ukraine war, we consistently had less than 3,000 reception places in operation, while we now have around 11,000 ordinary reception places. By the time 2023 is over, we will by all accounts have received around 45,000 refugees, of which 40,000 are Ukrainians, and due to the continued steady influx of asylum seekers and increased occupancy at our receptions, we will now further increase reception capacity", Director of Reception and Return in UDI, Borghild Fløtre, said in a press release.

Major train delays in Oslo expected to last throughout the day

Train delays in Oslo will likely persist throughout the day, rail network operator Bane Nor said on Wednesday morning.

The fault is being caused by an issue with a track switch between Skøyen and Oslo which will be rectified overnight.

The issues affect the R14, FLY1, RE10, R13, R12, F4, F5, RE11, L1, FLY2 and L2 lines.

Norwegian economy dips

Norway's economy may be showing signs of slowing down following a 0.2 percent fall in February, the latest national accounts show.

"The movements in the economy from January to February are quite small. A weak development in certain industries means we end up with a decline," said the section manager for the national accounts, Pål Sletten.

"The underlying growth in the mainland economy shows signs of slowing down. The rolling three-month growth has been slowing down in recent months," Sletten added.

Norwegian wealth fund employee sues over workplace gender discrimination

A gender discrimination hearing will be heard in Oslo today with the claimant, Elisabeth Bull Daae, seeking 16 million kroner in damages.

Bull Daae says she was paid less than her male colleagues doing equivalent jobs for a decade.

"Bull Daae has been discriminated against in pay compared to male colleagues who have had, and still have, the same work or work of equal value," said Bull Daae's lawyer, Sigurd Knudtzon, in documents submitted to the court ahead of the trial's start.

The fund said the relationship between employee and employer had "broken down" despite its efforts to improve it. Norway's wealth fund denies the allegations brought forward by the claimant.