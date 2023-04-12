Norway’s immigration directorate to open up 50 new reception centres

Advertisement

The immigration directorate announced in a press release that it would increase the overall capacity for refugees by increasing the number of reception centres.

It said that the number of reception centres would increase as the number of asylum seekers increased steadily.

“Before the Ukraine war, we consistently had less than 3,000 reception places in operation, while we now have around 11,000 ordinary reception places. By the time 2023 is over, we will, by all accounts, have received around 45,000 refugees, of which 40,000 are Ukrainians, and due to a continued steady influx of asylum seekers and increased occupancy at our receptions, we will now further increase reception capacity,” Director of Reception and Return at the UDI, Borghild Fløtre said.

Norway’s immigration directorate could therefore establish up to ten reception centres per region to increase overall capacity by between 2,500 and 7,500.

Fløtre also said that the UDI would replace emergency accommodation intended for short stays with more long-term solutions.

Reception centres are outsourced by the UDI, which is responsible for providing accommodation to asylum seekers in Norway, to the private sector. Reception centres are where refugees who arrive in Norway first stay.